Politics

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on June 30

Updated : June 30, 2021 11:49 AM IST

In our series, 'Today in History' we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From Hitler's 'Night of the Long Knives', which saw the Nazi Party consolidate power after executing rival fractions in 1934, to the publishing date of 'Gone With The Winds', a novel which was turned in to a hugely successful Hollywood film in 1939, June 30 has seen its bit of action. Have a look:

CNBCTV18.com

1855 - The Santhal rebellion, a movement against British colonial rule and landlords begin.

1914 - Mahatma Gandhi gets arrested for the first time while agitating for the rights of Indians in South Africa. (Image: JSTOR Daily)

1934 - On this day more than eight decades ago Adolf Hitler carried out purges against his rivals in what will be known as the "Night of the Long Knives." Hitler purged political rivals including stormtrooper leader Ernst Roehm and Kurt von Schleicher.(Image: AP)

1936 - American novelist Margaret Mitchell published the popular book "Gone With the Wind".

1960 - The Republic of Congo achieved independence from Belgium. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

1985 - Thirty-nine Americans who had been held hostage on a TWA airliner for 17 days were released in Beirut. (Text: Reuters)

1997 - Britain handed Hong Kong back to China at the stroke of midnight. (Image: Shutterstock/ text: Reuters)

2002 – Brazil’s national soccer team wins World Cup after defeating Germany.(Image: AP)

Published : June 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST