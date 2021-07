Unwind

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 9

Updated : July 09, 2021 09:54 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the establishment of the Australian commonwealth to the declaration of independence by South Sudan, here is a look at key events that took place on this date:

1900 - Commonwealth of Australia founded. (Image: AP)

1993 - British scientists using genetic fingerprinting identified the bones of the Russian Tsar Nicholas II and members of his family, executed by Bolsheviks at Yekaterinburg in 1918. (Image: Shutterstock)

1997 - The American heavyweight Mike Tyson was banned from boxing for a year and fined $3 million for biting opponent Evander Holyfield's ear during a world title fight. (Image: Instagram)

2002 - The African Union was launched by at least 40 of the continent's 53 presidents and monarchs. (Image: Reuters)

2006 - Italy defeats France to win the soccer World Cup in Berlin.

2011 - South Sudan formally declares independence from the north. (Image: Reuters)

