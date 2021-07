Politics

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 8

Updated : July 08, 2021 10:09 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the court order that literally ended the political career of US President Richard Nixon to the death of former prime minister and socialist politician Chandra Shekhar, here is a look at key events that took place on this date:

Reuters

1976 - Former US President Richard Nixon was disbarred by a New York court after his obstruction of justice during the Watergate affair. (Image: Reuters)

2003 - First giant panda to be returned to the wild after being raised by humans. (Image: Reuters)

2005 - Group of Eight (G8) leaders meeting in Gleneagles, Scotland, agreed to more than double aid for Africa to $50 billion. (Image: Reuters)

2007 - Former Indian Prime Minister and socialist politician Chandra Shekhar died aged 80. (Image: Reuters)

2014 - Israel launches Gaza offensive in "Operation Protective Edge". (Image: AP)

Published : July 08, 2021 10:09 AM IST