India

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 23

Updated : July 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From the birth of Bal Gangadhar "Lokmanya" Tilak to the terror attack in Egypt, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 23:

CNBCTV18.com

1856- Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar "Lokmanya" Tilak was born. (Image: Vijay Inder Singla, Twitter)

1906- Freedom fighter and revolutionary leader Chandrashekhar Azad was born in Bhavra.(Image: CHANDRA SHEKHAR AZAD, Twitter)

1951 - Marshal Philippe Petain died in prison. French hero for his commanding role in World War One, he headed the Vichy government that collaborated with the German occupiers in World War Two and was sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo)

1952 - A military coup led by General Neguib overthrew and banished King Farouk in Egypt.(Image: Reuters)

1955 - Cordell Hull, U.S. secretary of state 1933-44, died. He was awarded the 1945 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in establishing the United Nations.

1997 - Slobodan Milosevic stepped down as Serbia's president and was sworn in as Yugoslavia's federal head of state. (AP Photo)

1999 - Morocco's King Hassan died of a heart attack after 38 years in power and was succeeded by his son Mohammed. (AP Photo)

2005 - Lance Armstrong wins Tour de France for a record seventh time. He was stripped of his titles and banned for life from the sport in 2012 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. (Image: Reuters)

2005 - Bombs killed at least 64 people in the popular Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. The Tawhid and Jihad Group claimed responsibility. (AP Photo)

Published : July 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST