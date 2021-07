Unwind

Today in history: A look at key events that took place on July 22

Updated : July 22, 2021 09:34 AM IST

In this series, we rewind the clock and find out the important events witnessed on the day. From gun massacre in Norway to Mongolia’s first steps towards democracy, here is a look at the key events that took place on July 22:

1917 - Alexander Kerensky became prime minister of Russia, taking over from Prince Lvov. (Image: Shutterstock)

1990 - Mongolians vote in the country's first free elections.(Wikimedia Commons)

1997 - An Italian court handed former Nazi SS Captain Erich Priebke a five-year prison sentence for his role in Italy's worst World War Two atrocity but freed his co-defendant, former Major Karl Hass. (AP Photo)

1999 - China banned Falun Gong, a spiritual movement, as a "cult" that threatened the government. (Image: Reuters)

2011 - Bombing, gun massacre in Norway. (Image: AP)

2012-Pranab Mukherjee was elected 13th President of India.(Image: IANS)

