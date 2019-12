Zaida Bravo, who suffers Parkinson's disease and is malnourished, waits for dinner on her dirty mattress in her one-room living quarters in Maracaibo, Venezuela. The 48-year-old's sister Ana Bravo brings her food when she can, but for the last four years, the older sister has had trouble affording even rice or cornmeal. "We can't find her medicine or even know how to help her, so we're letting what happens to happen," Ana Bravo, 57, said. "Sometimes, I'm afraid to go inside and find her dead." (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)