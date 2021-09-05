Teachers' Day 2021: A look at Indian films that celebrate the teacher-student bond



1 / 6 As we celebrate Teachers' Day on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary on September 5 as a tribute to the contributions made to our society by our teachers, here’s a look at a few Indian films dedicated to men and women who have educated and enlightened us. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 6 Hichki: This Rani Mukherjee - Yash Raj Films movie is as much about a teacher facing her own challenges tackling all odds for her students as it is about the bond between a teacher and her students who are looked down at by society. (Image: YRF, YouTube)









3 / 6 Taare Zameen Par: This cult Amir Khan and Darsheel Safary-starrer classic narrates the life of an 8-year-old dyslexic child who is sent to a boarding school. The child’s life changes when a teacher not only recognises his problem but also helps him handle it. (Image: T- series, YouTube)









4 / 6 Super 30: The Vikas Bahl movie starring Hrithik Roshan is based on the real-life story of educator Anand Kumar and his Super 30 educational programme that helped underprivileged students make it to top institutions like the IITs. (Image: Reliance Entertainment, YouTube)









5 / 6 Raatchasi: The iconic Tamil movie starring Jyothika is the story of a headmistress, who takes charge of saving a government school amid numerous challenges, including the opposition from a local MLA. (Image: Dream Warrior Pictures, YouTube)





