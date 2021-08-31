Take a look at the remarkable life of Warren Buffett, the oracle of Omaha

As the most successful investor turns 91, here is an encapsulation of the remarkable life of the oracle of Omaha
Warren Edward Buffett was born on August 30, 1930 in Omaha
He took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1969
He has a net worth of over $104 billion
He bought his first stock at the age of 11
Bought a 40-acre farm with his own money at 14
He does not keep a computer on his desk and has sent only a single e-mail in his entire life
He once had a vanity licence plate that read 'THRIFTY'
He still lives in the house he bought back in 1958