Take a look at the remarkable life of Warren Buffett, the oracle of Omaha



1 / 9 As the most successful investor turns 91, here is an encapsulation of the remarkable life of the oracle of Omaha









2 / 9 Warren Edward Buffett was born on August 30, 1930 in Omaha









3 / 9 He took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1969









4 / 9 He has a net worth of over $104 billion









5 / 9 He bought his first stock at the age of 11









6 / 9 Bought a 40-acre farm with his own money at 14









7 / 9 He does not keep a computer on his desk and has sent only a single e-mail in his entire life









8 / 9 He once had a vanity licence plate that read 'THRIFTY'





