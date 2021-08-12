Sinking of Kursk to rise of company power in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 12

Let us take a look at key events that took place across the world on August 12.
1765 – Treaty of Allahabad is signed following the battle of Buxar between Mughal emperor Shah Alam and East India Company officials marking the beginning of Company rule in India. (Image: Reuters)
1964 - Ian Fleming, English author and creator of the spy character James Bond, died. (Image & text: Reuters)
2000 - The Russian navy's nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea after an explosion leading to the death of 118 crewmembers. (Representative image: Twitter, Jayanti Lahkar, @JayantiLahkar)
2005 - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar was shot dead in an attack blamed by the government on the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)
2005 – Yelena Isinbayeva sets a new world record in the women’s pole vault final at the world athletics championships. (Image & text: Reuters)