Sinking of Kursk to rise of company power in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 12



1 / 5 1765 – Treaty of Allahabad is signed following the battle of Buxar between Mughal emperor Shah Alam and East India Company officials marking the beginning of Company rule in India. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 5 1964 - Ian Fleming, English author and creator of the spy character James Bond, died. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 5 2000 - The Russian navy's nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea after an explosion leading to the death of 118 crewmembers. (Representative image: Twitter, Jayanti Lahkar, @JayantiLahkar)









4 / 5 2005 - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar was shot dead in an attack blamed by the government on the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)





