Navaratri 2021: A look at nine avatars of 'Ma Durga'

The nine auspicious nights as per the Hindu calendar have officially begun, and are being celebrated throughout India. Amid all the festivities and gaiety, let us take a moment to observe the significance of each of these nights individually dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga -- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayini, Kaalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri. Essentially, the festival is associated with the epic allegorical battle between the Goddess and demon Mahishasura that culminated with the symbolic slaying of the latter. It marks the victory of good over evil, and recognises the savagery of the warrior Goddess. Happy Navaratri! (Image: AP)