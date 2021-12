1 / 9 Take a look at the ten most googled foods of the year.



2 / 9 Birria Tacos: The Mexican dish made using meat, corn tortilla, and onion comes loaded with cheese.



3 / 9 Nasi goreng: The Indonesian take on fried rice is cooked with meat, fish, and vegetables that are mixed with rice.



4 / 9 Feta pasta: The dish is made by oven roasting a block of feta cheese with cherry tomatoes.



5 / 9 Charcuterie board: The french dish is an assortment of meats, cheeses, bread, olives fruits, and nuts arranged on a serving board.



6 / 9 Shogayaki & Potato soup: While the former is a Japanese meat dish, the latter is homely comfort food.



7 / 9 Teriyaki amberjack & Tonjiru: Part of the Japanese cuisine, the former is a fish-based dish while the latter is a soup made of pork and vegetables.



8 / 9 Baked oats: This easy-to-make breakfast is not just healthy but also tasty.