Here are some of the images captured during India's 75th Independence Day

Here are some images captured from across the country amid the Independence Day celebrations.
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: AP )
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: AP )
Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath salutes during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. (Image: AP )
Mounted policemen participate in Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. (Image: AP )
A man walks with the Indian national flag in the rain on Independence Day in Jamm. (Image: AP )
Assam police commandos participate in Independence Day celebrations in Gauhati. (Image: AP )
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi. Modi on Sunday delivered an Independence Day speech that spotlighted India's coronavirus vaccination campaign and his government's achievements in strengthening the country's economy and technological advances. He said his government would soon launch a nationwide infrastructure master plan and invest billions of dollars to boost the country's economy. (Image: AP )
Assam police officers participate in Independence Day celebrations in Gauhati. (Image: AP )
A participant takes a selfie during an Independence Day parade in Srinagar. (Image: AP )
People hold a giant national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP )