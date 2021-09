Among the many tales of Indian mythology is the powerful story of Ganesha—the elephant-headed God. The wisest, the remover of all obstacles, the listener, the kind God. How did this mighty God—loved, cherished and worshipped across the globe—come into being? While the anecdotes are many and tales vary, we bring to you the one that describes his cult admiration. Here’s the story of the birth of Lord Ganesha—a story of creation and destruction; of infraction and grief; of love and celebration.