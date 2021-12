1 / 24 Images have the ability to capture time like no other method. Here, as we head to a new year, take a look at some iconic images from 2021 that reveals to us some key events that took place across the globe. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 24 Syrian man Ahmad Qassim visits his wounded son Mahmoud in a hospital in the town of Idlib, Syria. A US. airstrike targeting an al-Qaida leader in northern Syria wounded six members of the Qassim family. (Image: AP)



3 / 24 In this image provided by the US Marine Corps, evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul amid Taliban takeover of the country. (Image: AP)



4 / 24 Eritrean migrants pray after they arrive at the coast of Italy aboard the Spanish vessel Open Arms after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (Image: AP)



5 / 24 A farmer smokes a bidi, or hand-rolled cigarette, during a tractor rally to protest new farm laws in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: AP)



6 / 24 Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armored vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen. (Image: AP)



7 / 24 Plastic bottles and other garbage floats in Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia. (Image: AP)



8 / 24 A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. (Image: AP)



9 / 24 A horse is wrapped in plastic on a merry-go-round at a park open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Image: AP)



10 / 24 Haitian migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico to avoid deportation ​to Haiti from the US. (Image: AP)



11 / 24 Medical students grieve and some flash the three-fingered salute during the funeral of their fellow student Khant Ngar Hein in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, 18, was shot in the chest two days earlier by security forces during a protest against the military takeover of the country. (Image: AP)



12 / 24 Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building while inside Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. (Image: AP)



13 / 24 A man watches as a wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near the village of Limni, Greece, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens. (Image: AP)



14 / 24 India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.



15 / 24 A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (Image: AP)



16 / 24 A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: AP)



17 / 24 A man lies on the beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco. (Image: AP)



18 / 24 Men carry a dead child pulled from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes that flattened three buildings and killed at least two dozen people, according to medics. (Image: AP)



19 / 24 Taliban fighters ride in a boat in the Qargha dam outside Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: AP)



20 / 24 A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California. (Image: AP)



21 / 24 Volunteers take a break while working near a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village west of Yakutsk, in Russia. (Image: AP)



22 / 24 Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: AP)



23 / 24 A man carrying a woman wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. (Image: Reuters)