From the suicide of Hitler's henchman to Michael Phelps' historic achievement: A look at key events that took place on Aug 17

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 17:
1947 – The Radcliffe Line that marks the border between India and Pakistan is revealed.
1987 - Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess was found dead in his cell in Berlin's Spandau Prison after hanging himself with an electric cord. (Image & text: Reuters)
2000 - Al Gore, Vice President of the United States under President Bill Clinton, becomes Democratic nominee for the 2000 presidential election.
2005 - First forced evacuation of settlers as part of Israel's disengagement from Gaza begins.(Image: AP / text: Reuters)
2008 - US swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the first Olympian to win eight gold medals at a single Game. (Image & text: Reuters)
2017 - Van ploughs through the crowd in Barcelona, killing at least 13. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)