From the suicide of Hitler's henchman to Michael Phelps' historic achievement: A look at key events that took place on Aug 17



1 / 6 1947 – The Radcliffe Line that marks the border between India and Pakistan is revealed.









2 / 6 1987 - Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess was found dead in his cell in Berlin's Spandau Prison after hanging himself with an electric cord. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2000 - Al Gore, Vice President of the United States under President Bill Clinton, becomes Democratic nominee for the 2000 presidential election.









4 / 6 2005 - First forced evacuation of settlers as part of Israel's disengagement from Gaza begins.(Image: AP / text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2008 - US swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the first Olympian to win eight gold medals at a single Game. (Image & text: Reuters)





