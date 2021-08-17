  • Home>
  • photos>
  • buzz>

  • From the suicide of Hitler's henchman to Michael Phelps' historic achievement: A look at key events that took place on Aug 17

View as Slide Show Image

From the suicide of Hitler's henchman to Michael Phelps' historic achievement: A look at key events that took place on Aug 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
From the suicide of Hitler's henchman to Michael Phelps' historic achievement: A look at key events that took place on Aug 17

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 17: