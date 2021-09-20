From the capture of Delhi to bombing in Pakistan, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 20



1857- British troops recapture Delhi, effectively beginning the end of the first freedom struggle. ( Image: AP)









1928 - The Grand Fascist Council became Italy's supreme legislative body, replacing the Chamber of Deputies. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









1998 - Malaysian police arrested sacked finance minister Anwar Ibrahim after he led demonstrators through the capital Kuala Lumpur. (Text: Reuters)









2001 - President George W. Bush announced the creation of a cabinet-level post to oversee "homeland defence" following the September 11 attacks. (Text: Reuters)









2004 - Former general Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono defeated Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri in an historic direct election. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









2005 - Simon Wiesenthal, who waged an untiring campaign to track down Nazi war criminals and keep alive the memory of 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, died aged 96. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)






