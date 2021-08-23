From the beginning of the Stalingrad siege to the ushering of cell phone revolution in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 23



1939 - Germany and the Soviet Union signed a non-aggression pact, leaving the way open for the German invasion of Poland and the start of World War Two.









1942 - Start of the Battle of Stalingrad in World War Two. The battle ended with the surrender of German forces six months later.









1995- The cell phone revolution begins in India when Bengal CM Jyoti Basu makes the first call using the device to telecom minister Sukh Ram.









2005 - Israel completed the withdrawal of 15,000 Jewish settlers and supporters from the Palestinian Gaza Strip.






