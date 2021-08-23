  • Home>
  • photos>
  • buzz>

  • From the beginning of the Stalingrad siege to the ushering of cell phone revolution in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 23

View as Slide Show Image

From the beginning of the Stalingrad siege to the ushering of cell phone revolution in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 23

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
From the beginning of the Stalingrad siege to the ushering of cell phone revolution in India: A look at key events that took place on Aug 23

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 23.