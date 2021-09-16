From Sonu Sood to Katrina Kaif, these Bollywood celebrities came under the radar of tax department



Actor Sonu Sood has grabbed headlines after Income Tax Department officials descended on the premises linked to the actor in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe. Here is a look at some other popular celebrities who came under the radar of the I-T officials. (Image: Reuters)









Tapsee Pannu: The Income Tax Department conducted multiple raids on properties related to the Bollywood actress last year over alleged tax evasion.









Vijay: Tamil superstar Vijay, who has never shied away from expressing his opinions beyond the field of entertainment, saw raids by Income Tax officials in February 2020 at a time when his movie 'Bigil 'was released. As part of the search in over 30 locations across Tamil Nadu including homes and properties linked to producers and financiers of the movie were raided. (Image: Instagram)









Anurag Kashyap: Last March, tax officials raided nearly thirty locations in Mumbai and Pune that included properties and firms linked to the filmmaker. Reportedly details about illegal transactions worth billions were discovered during the raids.









AR Rehman: The legendary musician and Oscar award winner too got into trouble with the tax department in 2005 after the latter raided his house in Chennai. The department also approached the Madras High Court back in 2020 and filed a case against the composer in relation to Rs 3 crore payment made to him by a US company. (Image: Shutterstock)






