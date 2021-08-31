From Princess Diana's death to the end of Anglo-Russian tensions; A look at key events that took place on Aug 31



1 / 5 1907 - The Anglo-Russian Convention was signed in St Petersburg, settling differences between Britain and Russia over Persia, Afghanistan and Tibet. (Image: AP Photo | text: Reuters)









2 / 5 1990 - East and West Germany signed a treaty to harmonise their legal and political systems after merging on October 3. (Image: AP Photo | text: Reuters)









3 / 5 1997 - Britain's Princess Diana is killed in a car crash in Paris along with her companion Dodi Al Fayed.









4 / 5 2005 - About 1,000 Iraqi Shi'ites died in a stampede over a Tigris River bridge in Baghdad, panicked by rumours that a suicide bomber was about to blow himself up. (Image: AP Photo | text: Reuters)





