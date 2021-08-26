From Mother Teresa's birth to hopes of peace in the middle-east; A look at key events that took place on Aug 26



1 / 6 1833 - The great 1833 Kathmandu–Bihar earthquake causes large-scale damages including hundreds of deaths in Nepal, northern India and Tibet.









2 / 6 1910 - Catholic saint and Nobel Prize laureate Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, Northern Macedonia. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 1920 - American women won the right to vote when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. (Image AP/ text: Reuters)









4 / 6 1993 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed a friendship treaty with the Czech Republic after condemning the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. (Image AP/ text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2004 - Cuba cut diplomatic ties with Panama after its outgoing president, Mireya Moscoso, pardoned four Cuban exiles who had plotted to kill President Fidel Castro in 2000. (Image AP/ text: Reuters)





