From Malta's independence to earthquake in Taiwan, these are the key events that took place on Sep 21

Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 21.
1 / 7
1939 - In Romania, Prime Minister Armand Calinescu was murdered by the fascist Iron Guard. (Image: Pixabay)
2 / 7
1949- Manipur becomes part of the Indian union. (Image: PTI)
3 / 7
1964 - Malta became independent after 164 years of British rule. (Text: Reuters)
4 / 7
1999 - An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Taiwan, killing at least 2,321 people and injuring 8,712. (Representative image: AP | text: Reuters)
5 / 7
2001 - The Dow Jones industrial index of 30 blue-chip companies lost 140 points, bringing its loss for the week to 14.2 percent, second only to a 15.5 percent drop in 1933. (text: Reuters)
6 / 7
2003 - NASA's Galileo space probe made a controlled, fiery crash into Jupiter, ending a 14-year mission that yielded dramatic discoveries about Solar System's largest planet and its moons. (Text: Reuters)
7 / 7
2006 - The British billionaire Richard Branson pledged to spend all the profits from his airline and rail businesses -- an estimated $3 billion over the next 10 years -- on combating global warming.