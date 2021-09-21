From Malta's independence to earthquake in Taiwan, these are the key events that took place on Sep 21



1 / 7 1939 - In Romania, Prime Minister Armand Calinescu was murdered by the fascist Iron Guard. (Image: Pixabay)









2 / 7 1949- Manipur becomes part of the Indian union. (Image: PTI)









3 / 7 1964 - Malta became independent after 164 years of British rule. (Text: Reuters)









4 / 7 1999 - An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Taiwan, killing at least 2,321 people and injuring 8,712. (Representative image: AP | text: Reuters)









5 / 7 2001 - The Dow Jones industrial index of 30 blue-chip companies lost 140 points, bringing its loss for the week to 14.2 percent, second only to a 15.5 percent drop in 1933. (text: Reuters)









6 / 7 2003 - NASA's Galileo space probe made a controlled, fiery crash into Jupiter, ending a 14-year mission that yielded dramatic discoveries about Solar System's largest planet and its moons. (Text: Reuters)





