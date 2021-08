India

From King Hussein's rise in Jordan to NATO's arrival in Afghan; a look at key events that took place on Aug 11

Updated : August 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Let us go through the pages of history to take a look at the key events that took place on August 11.

1952 - King Hussein of Jordan took the throne after his father, King Talal, was declared unfit to rule because of mental illness. (Image: Reuters)

1961 –Dadra and Nagar Haveli, earlier under the control of Portugal, are merged to create the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (Image: Shutterstock)

1998 - British Petroleum stunned markets by announcing it had agreed to merge with Amoco of the United States in a $110 billion deal. (Image: Reuters)

2002 - Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh voted for a new leader, defying the world community and brushing off angry protests from Baku. Arkady Gukasyan resoundingly won a new five-year term. (Image: Reuters)

2002 - US Airways Group Inc., the sixth-largest U.S. airline, sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in the first bankruptcy filing by a major air carrier since the Sept. 11 attacks.(Image: Reuters)

2003 - In Afghanistan, NATO took command of Kabul's peacekeeping force, its first operation outside Europe.

