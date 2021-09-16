From Japan's surrender to peace in Spain, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 16

Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 16.
1945 - The last remnants of the Japanese army in Hong Kong surrendered to the British. (Image & text: Reuters)
1945- Former finance minister and Congress strongman P Chidambaram was born. (Text: Reuters)
1998 - In Spain, the Basque guerrilla group ETA announced a "total and indefinite" truce to take effect on September 18. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)
1999 - Algerians voted almost unanimously to endorse President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's drive to end years of violence. (Image & text: Reuters)
2000 - Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe and teammates set a new world record at Olympics. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)
2007 - A budget airliner packed with foreign tourists crashed on the Thai resort island of Phuket, killing 89 people as it was trying to land in heavy rain. (Representative image | text: Reuters)
2013 - Fatal shooting at Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. kills 12 people. (Image & text: Reuters)