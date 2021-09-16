  • Home>
  • photos>
  • buzz>

  • From Japan's surrender to peace in Spain, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 16

View as Slide Show Image

From Japan's surrender to peace in Spain, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 16

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
From Japan's surrender to peace in Spain, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 16

Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 16.