From Japan's surrender to peace in Spain, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 16



1945 - The last remnants of the Japanese army in Hong Kong surrendered to the British. (Image & text: Reuters)









1945- Former finance minister and Congress strongman P Chidambaram was born. (Text: Reuters)









1998 - In Spain, the Basque guerrilla group ETA announced a "total and indefinite" truce to take effect on September 18. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









1999 - Algerians voted almost unanimously to endorse President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's drive to end years of violence. (Image & text: Reuters)









2000 - Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe and teammates set a new world record at Olympics. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









2007 - A budget airliner packed with foreign tourists crashed on the Thai resort island of Phuket, killing 89 people as it was trying to land in heavy rain. (Representative image | text: Reuters)






