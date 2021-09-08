From Japanese aggression to Italian surrender, here are the key events that took place on Sep 8



1900 - A hurricane and tidal wave killed at least 8,000 people in Galveston, Texas.









1933- Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was born.









1942 - In a rare raid on the US mainland, a Japanese plane dropped incendiaries on the state of Oregon.









1943 - US General Dwight Eisenhower announced the unconditional surrender of Italy in World War Two.









1966 - UNESCO proclaims September 8 as International Literacy Day.









2000 - The largest gathering of world leaders in history ended at the United Nations with more than 150 kings, presidents and prime ministers assembled. The conference adopted aims for the UN to strengthen peacekeeping and reduce poverty.






