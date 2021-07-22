From Haiti earthquake to China floods: A look at how natural calamities are taking a toll on the planet in 2021



1 / 12 Even as we struggle to recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, many parts of the world are being hit by natural disasters. Here's a look at recent environmental disasters that have affected humans severely. (Image: Shutterstock)









2 / 12 Floods in China: China blasted a dam this week to release floodwaters threatening one of the country's most heavily populated provinces of Henan. The death toll from the widespread flooding rose to 25 as of July 22. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 12 Germany floods: Nearly 200 people were killed in Germany after heavy floods devastated the country and neigbouring Belgium in the second week of July. (Image: AP)









4 / 12 Heatwave in the US and Canada: An intense heatwave gripped the US and Canada in late June and early July, 2021, with temperatures soaring to as high as 50 degrees Celsius leading to over a thousand deaths. (Image: AP)









5 / 12 Middle-east heatwave: A street vendor cools himself with ice he sells to beat the heat as temperatures reached 123.8 F (51 degrees Celsius) in Basra, Iraq in early July. Iraq's government had declared an official holiday in Baghdad due to a scorching heatwave. (Image: AP)









6 / 12 Floods in India: Floods caused by cyclones and heavy rainfall hit areas across India, particularly Mumbai and Delhi, with the latest one taking place in the third week of July. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 12 Oregon, US wildfire: The ongoing forest fires have ransacked large swathes of territory across the US leading to destruction of property and smog. (Image: AP)









8 / 12 Cyclone in India: Two cyclones -- Tauktae and Yaas -- brought immense destruction across India and Bangladesh in late May.









9 / 12 Australian wildfire: An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth brought havoc across the Australian landscape in March 2021. (Image: AP)









10 / 12 Turkey wildfires: A string of forest fires ravaged Turkey's Mediterranean and southern Aegean regions since the last week of July killing at least eight people and wreaking havoc across the region. (Image: AP)









11 / 12 Greece wildfire: Three large wildfires churned across Greece, with one threatening whole towns and cutting a line across Evia, the country's second-largest island, isolating its northern part. (Image & text: AP)





