From death of a US President to bomb blast in Beirut, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 14



1 / 7 1901 - US President William McKinley died from his wounds after being shot by an assassin on September 6. He was succeeded in office by Theodore Roosevelt. (Text: Reuters)









2 / 7 1953- India started celebrating September 14 as Hindi Diwas to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of the nation back in 1949.









3 / 7 1982 - Princess Grace of Monaco died in hospital after a car crash the previous day. Formerly American film actress Grace Kelly, she appeared in films including "High Noon", "Dial M for Murder" and "High Society". (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 7 1982 - Lebanese president-elect Bashir Gemayel was assassinated in a bomb explosion at his party headquarters in East Beirut. (Representative image: AP| text: Reuters)









5 / 7 1996 - Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk pardoned Khmer Rouge leader Ieng Sary for his role in the "killing fields" era of the 1970s. (Text: Reuters)









6 / 7 2000 - The senior Chinese parliamentary official Cheng Kejie was executed for taking $5 million in bribes. He was the most senior Chinese official to be executed for corruption since 1949. (Text: Reuters)





