  • Home>
  • photos>
  • buzz>

  • From arrival of battle tanks to bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 15

View as Slide Show Image

From arrival of battle tanks to bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 15

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
From arrival of battle tanks to bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 15

Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 15.