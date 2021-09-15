From arrival of battle tanks to bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 15



1861- Bharat Ratna winner Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, regarded as the 'Father of Modern Mysore,' was born on September 15. His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Engineer's Day' in the country. (Image: Shutterstock)









1916 - Military tanks, originated by Sir Ernest Swinton, went into action for the first time as part of the Allied offensive at the Battle of the Somme. (Representative image: PTI | text: Reuters)









1949 - Konrad Adenauer was elected the first chancellor of West Germany and Theodor Heuss first president. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









2000 - Opening ceremony of Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. (Representative image | text: Reuters)









2001 - President George W. Bush said for the first time that the United States was 'at war', singling out Saudi-born militant Osama bin Laden, based in Afghanistan, as a prime suspect behind the September 11 attacks. (Text: Reuters)









2008 - Pink Floyd keyboard player and founding member Richard Wright, who co-wrote five songs on "Dark Side of the Moon", which was released in 1973, died. (Image: Wikimedia Commons | text: Reuters)






