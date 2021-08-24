From achievements in track and field to tensions in the middle-east : A look at key events that took place on Aug 24

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 24.
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on August 24.
1690 - In what is believed to be the event that led to the founding of Kolkata, Job Charnock of the East India Company established a factory in the region.
1922 - Arab states meeting at Nablus rejected the British mandate for Palestine given by the League of Nations. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)
1995 - Microsoft releases Windows 95 operating system. (Image:CNBC / text: Reuters)
1999 - Australia's Ian Thorpe sets new world record time in 200m freestyle event. (Image: AP / text: Reuters)
2004 - Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva sets new women's pole vault record. (Image & text: Reuters)
2006 - Scientists from around the world approved a new definition of a planet, downgrading Pluto to a "dwarf planet". (Representative: Image: AP/ text: Reuters)