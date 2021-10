1 / 10 A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus decorates goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata. (Image: AP)









2 / 10 Devotees perform rituals on the first day of Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata. (Image: AP)









3 / 10 The five-day festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Image: AP)









4 / 10 A woman carries worship materials for rituals on the first day of Durga Puja festival. (Image: AP)









5 / 10 Durga Puja festival that began on October 11 will end with the immersion of idols on October 15. (Image: AP)









6 / 10 People take photographs of the clay images of goddess Durga at a makeshift worship venue in Kolkata. (Image: AP)









7 / 10 A woman paints 'alpona', on the courtyard of a house prior to worshipping. (Image: AP)









8 / 10 A man decorates goddess Durga's idol prior to its worship in Kolkata.(Image: AP)









9 / 10 People decorate goddess Durga idol in Kolkata. (Image: AP)