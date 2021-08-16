Death of Elvis Presley to the independence of Cyprus: A look at key events that took place on Aug 16



1 / 6 1960 - Cyprus became an independent republic, with Archbishop Makarios as its first president. (Image: Wikimedia Commons/ text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1977 - Elvis Presley died aged 42 from heart failure brought on by abuse of prescribed drugs. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1991 –The crash of Indian Airlines Flight 257, a Boeing 737-200, during its approach to Imphal Airport, leads to the death of 69 people on board. (Image: Reuters)









4 / 6 2002 - Palestinian Abu Nidal, the world's most prolific and hotly pursued guerrilla mastermind, died aged 65. Abu Nidal, whose real name was Sabri al-Bana, headed a group called Fatah-The Revolutionary Council. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2003 - Idi Amin, one of Africa's bloodiest despots who ruled Uganda from 1971 for 8 years, is no more. (Image: Reuters)






