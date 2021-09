1 / 7 No Time To Die is set for release and this is Daniel Craig's fifth and final adventure as the suave but by now battered MI6 secret agent, James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American entrusted with this treasured British export and has garnered good reviews. As millions of fans await eagerly to watch the movie this weekend, here's a recap of the Craig-played Bond's journey so far. (Image: AP)









2 / 7 Spoiler alert: If you haven't seen Daniel Craig's James Bond series and plan to do so, here is your chance to leave! (Image: Reuters)









3 / 7 Casino Royale: The 2006 movie that saw Craig's debut as the super spy was in fact phenomenon not just because of the change of guard but also due to the fact that the movie was a complete reboot of the franchise at a time when the sleek and savvy spy was losing market to newer action heroes and franchises. Based on Ian Fleming’s first 007 novel of the same name, the blockbuster movie ventured to look into the darker side of the smiling assassin narrating his origin and evolution. (Image: Reuters)









4 / 7 Quantum of Solace: Released in 2008 under the watchful eyes of director Marc Forster, the movie that dealt with climate change and corporate greed failed to make the same impact as the predecessor. (Image: Reuters)









5 / 7 Skyfall: Every failure is an opportunity in disguise they and that is exactly what happened in 2012. The new movie, which came after the failure of its predecessor under the watchful eyes of Writer-director Sam Mendes, collected billions from the box office. The movie that narrates the cat and mouse game between Bond and a rogue MI6 agent dealt also with the inner conflicts of Bond who is yet to recover from his past wounds. (Image: Reuters)









6 / 7 Spectre: The 2015 movie that was brought out by the same team as that of 'Skyfall' failed to live up to the expectation despite an engrossing tale that included the re-emergence of Bond's greatest adversary, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz. (Image: Reuters)