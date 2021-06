Science

Check out dazzling images of Strawberry moon, last supermoon of the year

Updated : June 25, 2021 12:49 PM IST

The Moon came closer to Earth’s orbit on Thursday, appearing as a larger-than-usual full moon with a pinkish hue that baffled the skywatchers across the world. But its pinkish hue is not the reason why it is called “Strawberry supermoon”. Some indigenous American tribes call it Strawberry Moon as it marks the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries. Those who missed it yesterday can watch in the coming days as it is likely to stay close to the planet for the next three days. We have collected some dazzling images from across the world so you can enjoy the last supermoon of the year.

The full moon rises over the Mediterranean sea in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The cross of St. Antony Church is seen as the supermoon rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

The full moon is seen over the Winter Palace and St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The strawberry full moon rises over the Guadalquivir river as the Golden Tower is seen on the left, in Seville, Spain. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The strawberry full moon is seen in Tirana, Albania. (Reuters/Florion Goga)

The strawberry moon is seen over Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia on Friday morning. (Reuters/Stephen Coates)

