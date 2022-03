1 / 11 Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani registered a 24 percent rise in his wealth to $103 billion and retained the wealthiest Asian title for the second consecutive year. While Gautam Adani and family of Adani Group, with a 153 percent increase in wealth, became the second richest Asian. Gautam Adani is the biggest gainer in the M3M Hurun Global List 2022 and added $49 billion to his wealth last year. Take a look at the Richest Indians on the Hurun list of billionaires for 2022. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 No 10 | Uday Kotak | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Wealth in 2022: $16 billion | City of Residence: Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 No 9 | Dilip Shanghvi and family | Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Wealth in 2022: $18 billion | City of Residence: Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 No 8 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and family | Company: Aditya Birla | Wealth in 2022: $18 billion | City of Residence: Mumbai (Image: PTI)



5 / 11 No 7 | SP Hinduja and family | Company: Hinduja | Wealth in 2022: $23 billion | City of Residence: London. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 No 6 | Radhakishan Damani and family | Company: Avenue Supermarts | Wealth in 2022: $23 billion | City of Residence: Mumbai (Image: PTI)



7 / 11 No 5 | Lakshmi N Mittal | Company: ArcelorMittal | Wealth in 2022: $25 billion | City of Residence: London (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 No 4 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Company: Serum Institute of India | Wealth in 2022: $26 billion | City of Residence: Pune (Image: PTI)



9 / 11 No 3 | Shiv Nadar and family | Company: HCL | Wealth in 2022: $28 billion | City of Residence: New Delhi (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 No 2 | Gautam Adani | Company: Adani | Wealth in 2022: $81 billion | City of Residence: Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)