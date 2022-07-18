Stars & startups: Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 celeb investors



1 / 10 Deepika Padukone | Apart from being the top actor in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone holds a diversified portfolio, with multiple investments in Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia, digital pet care platform Supertails.com and Bengaluru-based space tech startup Bellatrix Aerospace. Last year, KA Enterprises — the investment arm of Deepika Padukone’s Family Office — invested in a Mumbai-based startup Atomberg Technology, which manufacturers energy-efficient and remote and voice-controlled fans and fan accessories. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi has invested an undisclosed sum of money in agritech platform Krishi Network, which supports a network of over 30 lakh farmers. Krishi Network aims to empower farmers by making data more accessible to them. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 10 Anushka Sharma | Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, invested an undisclosed amount in alternative meat startup Blue Tribe Foods. Earlier, the actor had invested in Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Digit Insurance. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Virat Kohli | Cricketer and former Indian team captain Virat Kohli has invested in Bengaluru-based startup Galactus Funware Technology, social media startup Sports Convo, e-gaming startup Mobile Premier League (MPL), health and fitness startup Chisel Fitness, men’s casual apparel brand Wrogn, food startup Nueva, fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz and wellness startup Hyperice. (Image: AP)



5 / 10 Alia Bhatt | Actor Alia Bhatt has invested in IIT Kanpur-backed D2C startup Phool, which focuses on flower recycling innovations and manufactures charcoal-free incense and other wellness items. She has also invested in omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa and fashion-tech startup StyleCracker. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Kajal Aggarwal | In November 2020, Kajal Aggarwal, known for her roles in Singham and other movies, invested in Mumbai-based gaming startup Okie Gaming. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



7 / 10 Mahendra Singh Dhoni | The cricketer and former Indian team captain made his first investment in a startup in 2012. He has a diversified portfolio with stocks in SportsFit World and shoe company Seven. Dhoni is the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, a side that plays in the Indian Super League. He also owns shares in Mahi Racing Squad India, a Super Sports World Championship team. (Image: PTI)



8 / 10 Sachin Tendulkar | The legendary batsman is one of the major investors in the technology business Smartron. He has also invested in travel site Musafir, sports simulation company Smaaash Entertainment and Kochi ISL team Kerala Blasters FC. Tendulkar has stocks in S Drive and Sach, a retailer of health and fitness items. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Katrina Kaif | Katrina Kaif had invested Rs 2.04 crore to set up a joint venture called Nykaa-KK Beauty in 2018. Nykaa-KK Beauty retails the cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. Katrina’s investment soared to Rs 22 crore after Nykaa’s blockbuster debut in the Indian stock market on November 10 last year. (Image: Shutterstock)