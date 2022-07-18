Stars & startups: Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 celeb investors

Ace cricketer and vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana recently invested an undisclosed amount in a Gurugram-based ayurvedic brand Neem Ayu. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who donned the hat of the investor long back, recently invested in luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment with her husband, musician and entrepreneur Nick Jonas. Chopra has invested in a number of companies like the online dating app Bumble in 2018 and the startup Holberton School. However, this was the power couple’s first fashion industry investment. Here’s a look at some of the top sportspersons and celebrities who have explored the field of venture capitalism-