    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsbusiness News

    Stars & startups: Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 celeb investors

    View as Slide Show Image

    Stars & startups: Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 celeb investors

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Stars & startups: Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana among Top 10 celeb investors

    Ace cricketer and vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana recently invested an undisclosed amount in a Gurugram-based ayurvedic brand Neem Ayu. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who donned the hat of the investor long back, recently invested in luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment with her husband, musician and entrepreneur Nick Jonas. Chopra has invested in a number of companies like the online dating app Bumble in 2018 and the startup Holberton School. However, this was the power couple’s first fashion industry investment. Here’s a look at some of the top sportspersons and celebrities who have explored the field of venture capitalism-

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng