Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun India Rich list; Adani now Asia's 2nd richest; here are 10 wealthiest Indians

Here is a look at the ten richest people in the country as per IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2021
1 / 11
India's billionaire club grew amid the coronavirus pandemic to take the total number of billionaires in the country to 237, according to the IIFL Hurun India Rich List for 2021. Read on to find out the 10 richest Indians.
2 / 11
No 10 | Jay Chaudhry | Company: Zscaler | Net worth: Rs 121600 crore (Image: TiE Silicon Valley, YouTube)
3 / 11
No 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla | Company: Aditya Birla Group | Net worth: Rs 122200 crore .(Image: IANS)
4 / 11
No 8 | Vinod Adani | Company: Adani Group | Net worth: Rs 131600 crore.
5 / 11
No 7 | Radhakishan Damani and family | Company: Avenue Supermarts | Net worth: Rs 154300 crore.
6 / 11
No 6 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Company: Serum Institute of India | Net worth: Rs 163700 crore.
7 / 11
No 5 | Lakshmi Mittal | Company: ArcelorMittal | Net worth: Rs 174400 crore. (Image: Reuters)
8 / 11
No 4 | Hinduja brothers | Company: Hinduja Group | Net worth: Rs220000 crore.
9 / 11
No 3 | Shiv Nadar and family | Company: HCL | Net worth: Rs 236600 crore.
10 / 11
No 2 | Gautam Adani and family | Company: Adani Group | Net worth: Rs 505900 crore.
11 / 11
No 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Net worth: Rs 718000 crore.