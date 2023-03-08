Seven Indian heiresses who are leading billion-dollar conglomerates

SUMMARY While the men of these families often get fame, well deserved, of course, the women who had been contributing behind the scenes are often forgotten. Here are seven Indian women who are continuing their familial business legacies.

India is home to several successful and wealthy business families. From the Tatas to the Ambanis, they have inherited and grown their family businesses into billion-dollar conglomerates. But while the men of these families often get fame, well deserved, of course, the women who had been contributing behind the scenes are often forgotten. Here are seven Indian women who are continuing their familial business legacies. (Image: Shutterstock)

Roshni Nadar | Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of HCL Technologies, which was founded by her father Shiv Nadar. One of India’s richest women, she became the first woman to lead an IT company in India when she became the executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation. (Image: Shivnadarfoundation)

Nisaba Godrej | Nisaba Godrej is the executive director of Godrej Consumer Products and the youngest daughter of Adi Godrej and Parmeshwar Godrej. An alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of Business, she also serves on the boards of other Godrej Group companies. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Tanya Dubash | Tanya Dubash is the executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej Group and Nisaba’s sister. She is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School along with Brown University. Tanya holds multiple board positions across various Godrej group companies. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Isha Ambani | Isha Ambani is a director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures, both subsidiaries of Reliance Industries. She is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and completed her graduation in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University. (Image: Isha Ambani Instagram)

Priti Sureka | Priti Sureka is the director of Emami, a leading FMCG company founded by her father. She is responsible for the company's international business and global brand strategy. Priti joined her family’s business while she was still completing high school. (Image: Emami Instagram)

Vanisha Mittal | Vanisha Mittal is the daughter of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and is a non-executive director at Arcelor-Mittal. Vanisha holds Bachelor’s in Science and a Master’s in South Asian Studies from the European Business School. Her brother Aditya Mittal is the current CEO of Arcelor-Mittal. (Image: Arcelormittal)

Pia Singh | Granddaughter of DLF’s founder Chaudhary Raghvender Singh, and daughter of Kushal Pal Singh, DLF chairman and CEO, Pia Singh is a non-executive director at the real estate company. A finance grad from Wharton, Pia has headed DLF Retail Developers Limited and DT Cinemas Limited in her 18-year stint with DLF. (Imahe: PI Industries)