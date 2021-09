1 / 11 Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi has been not just been a highly respected personality in the field of business but a role model for millions of women across the globe. Nooyi, who has regularly ranked among the most influential and powerful persons on the planet, has had an astounding journey that has seen her rise from her humble beginning in a Chennai suburb to the top of a global retail giant. In her recent interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, she spoke candidly about her life and various aspects that led aided in her remarkable journey. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 11 ‘"IIM Calcutta graduates were a coveted group, but I wasn’t a topper picked by the most prestigious firms. I was a good marketing student looking for a job with a great training program & excellent bosses" (Image: Reuters)









3 / 11 “I was a female immigrant and a person of colour entering an executive floor where I was different from everyone else. My career had started when the dynamics between women and men at work were not the same” (Image: Reuters)









4 / 11 “My childhood home was defined by particularly progressive thinking when it came to educating women…in our home, boys and girls were allowed to be equally ambitious” (Image: Reuters)









5 / 11 “Door to door sales is a humbling experience. It has stuck with me forever… I learned that business is done a few spools of thread at a time and that I wooed my customers a duty of care…”









6 / 11 “I wonder why I am wired this way where my inner compass always tells me to keep pushing on with my job responsibilities, whatever the circumstances…” (Image: Reuters)









7 / 11 ‘"I believe women’s choice to work outside the home is integral to their well-being & their family’s prosperity… We have a clear that women’s paid labour-force participation is crucial to the whole economy. More women in the workforce make us all more prosperous – cutting poverty, boosting wages, and swelling gross domestic product" (Image: Reuters)









8 / 11 "I never once considered quitting my job when I had a baby. I was going back to work at the end of 3 months. Period. End of Subject. This wasn’t an emotional or philosophical decision that was the right thing for us’. We needed both our incomes to pay the households expenses and to save for emergencies & our future" (Image: Reuters)









9 / 11 "As a leader, I could be very blunt in my drive to make sure we made all right decisions. In some meetings, I would comment on plans directly & sometimes point out why I thought a unit’s strategy wouldn’t work…George Fisher, CEO noted my style & pulled me aside. ‘ Be careful about throwing hand grenades..you may turn people off even though you mean well" (Image: Reuters)









10 / 11 ‘"Many times as I tried to get some work done, with my baby sleeping on my legs & Preetha snoozing beside me, I wondered what I was doing. I started to ask myself: should I keep working? What would be the consequences if I quit? Would I have regrets & resentments that would create a negative environment at home" (Image: Reuters)