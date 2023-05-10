India Business Leader Awards: List of nominees for the 18th edition annual awards

SUMMARY The much-anticipated 18th edition annual 'India Business Leader Awards' are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.

Indian business news channel ‘CNBC-TV18’ will be hosting the 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The much-anticipated 18th edition annual awards are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.

These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises.

The jury will be comprised of high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India, Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, will be the esteemed jury responsible for selecting the winners from a list of illustrious nominees. After a rigorous selection process, the esteemed jury evaluated the nominees in the 13 categories. Below is the list of nominees for the 18th edition of 'India Business Leader Awards'

The nominees for the 'Young Turks Start-up of The Year' are - Zetwerk, Mensa Brand Technologies, BluSmart Mobility, Skyroot Aerospace and Phool.

The nominees for the 'Young Turks Start-up of The Year' are - Ather Energy, OFB Tech (OfBusiness), Razorpay, Xpressbees and Porter.

The nominees for the 'The Disruptors' are - ideaForge, Ashoka University, The Postcard hotels and Wingreens Farms.

The nominees for the 'Sports Leader of the Year' are - boxer Nikhat Zareen, badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, hockey player Savita Punia and cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur.

The nominees for the 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' are - RRR's Naatu Naatu, filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, filmmaker Shaunak Sen, National Payments Corporation Of India (NCPI) chief Dilip Asbe, N Chandrasekharan of Tata Sons and fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The nominees for the 'Outstanding Company of the Year' are - Infosys, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals and Mahindra Rise.

The nominees for the 'Outstanding Business Leader of The Year' are - Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; Varun Berry, Vice Chairman and MD at Britannia Industries; Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys; Vellayan Subbiah, Managing Director at Tube Investments of India; TV Narendran, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Steel; and Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India.

The nominees for the 'Most Promising Company of the Year' are - KPIT, Praj Industries, Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and Dixon Technologies.

The nominees for the 'Entertainment Leader of The Year ' are - Alia Bhatt, Kamal Hassan, Jr. NTR and Fahad Fazil.

The nominees for the 'Brand Campaign of the Year ' are - Whisper, Dove, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury BournVita and JSW paints.