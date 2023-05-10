India Business Leader Awards: List of nominees for the 18th edition annual awards

SUMMARY
Indian business news channel ‘CNBC-TV18’ will be hosting the 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The much-anticipated 18th edition annual awards are designed to recognise exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.
These prestigious awards celebrate individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise towards achieving equitable economic growth or have excelled in creating profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious enterprises.