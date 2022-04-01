India Business Leader Awards: Adar Poonwalla is Outstanding Business Leader; here's winners' list



1 / 10 The 17th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Award was held on April 1, 2022, which saw the who's who of corporate India descend in Mumbai for the most coveted business award. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman graced the occasion, while MD of Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak, Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu were also seen at the event. Here's the list of those who were honoured at IBLA 2022. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



2 / 10 Lifetime Achievement Award -- Ashwin Dani (Image: CNBC-TV18)



3 / 10 Outstanding Company of the Year -- HUL. Sanjiv Mehta receiving the award for Outstanding Company of the Year at India Business Leader Award. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



4 / 10 Hall of Fame -- A.M Naik. Pictured | SN Subrahmanyam MD and CEO of L&T receiving the award for AM Naik -- inducted to the hall of fame. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



5 / 10 Sanjiv Bajaj and Sunaina receiving the award for Hall of fame inductee Rahul Bajaj. Others who were presented the award in memoriam include Milkha Singh, General Bipin Rawat, Naren Gupta and Dilip Kumar (Image: CNBC-TV18)



6 / 10 Outstanding Business Leader award -- Adar Poonawalla. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



7 / 10 Brand Campaign of the Year -- Mondelez Not just Cadbury ad. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



8 / 10 Entertainment Leader of the Year -- Taapsee Pannu



9 / 10 Outstanding Contribution to Brand India (Special Mention): Mithali Raj, captain, India women's cricket team; Neeraj Chopra, gold-medallist, Tokyo Olympics; while Sports Leader of the Year award was presented to Avni Lekhara; gold-medallist, Tokyo Paralympics. (Image: CNBC-TV18)