IBLA Jury meet: RBI policy to Budget 2023 – India’s most successful business leaders discuss the growth story

SUMMARY

CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), India’s most coveted award for business excellence turns 18 this year. This longevity marks a significant milestone for us. It is also a reflection of IBLA as a globally recognised seal of excellence that serves as showcase of the best in Indian enterprise. Over the last 17 years, IBLA has brought together iconic leaders like Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran, Uday Kotak, NR Narayana Murthy, Deepak Parekh, Adi Godrej, Anand Mahindra, Kumara Mangalam Birla and others. Not just Business Leaders, it has also recognised achievers from the world of sports, entertainment and public service – Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj, Pullela Gopichand, P V Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of the luminaries inducted into the IBLA Hall of Fame include the late Arun Jaitley, the late Pranab Mukherjee, and the late Rahul Bajaj.

The IBLA Jury meet is being held on February 8. The jury deliberations will be followed by a discussion on the theme, ‘India @2023: Resilience to Resurgence’.

During the jury meeting, Rahul Joshi, the Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18, was seen interacting with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) MD and CEO Sanjeev Mehta.

Shereen Bhan, the Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, was at the jury discussions along with Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is the jury's chair for the India Business Leader Awards 2023.

Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia Markets (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka) of Standard Chartered Bank, was also present at the jury discussion.

Jury members Dinersh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) and Anish Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra Group, interact at the meeting.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MD and CEO Uday Kotak interacts with SII’s Adar Poonawalla at the IBLA jury meeting.

EY India’s Chairman and Regional Managing Partner Rajiv Memani during the IBLA jury deliberations.

Jury members Rajiv Memani, Adar Poonawalla, Prabha Narasimhan — MD and CEO of Colgate Palmolive — and Anish Shah interact during the jury deliberations.

TV Narendran, MD and CEO of Tata Steel, and HUL’s Sanjeev Mehta were seen pondering over the discussions at the IBLA jury meet.

Jury member V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank, during the jury deliberations.

Post the deliberations, the jury members, in a panel discussion spoke, about the February 8 RBI repo rate hike, Budget 2023, and the road ahead for the economy.

    X