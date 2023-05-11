IBLA 2023: Infosys wins Outstanding Company of the Year Award – full list of winners here

SUMMARY The 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards ceremony recognised exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world. Here's is the full list of winners.

India's top business channel CNBC-TV18 hosted the 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA), an annual awards night. The 18th edition of the ceremony recognised exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.

The jury which comprised of leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India, Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India selected the winners after a rigorous selection process and deliberations. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group. Here’s a full list of winners.

Brand Campaign of the Year | Dove's Stop the beauty test campaign won the Brand Campaign of the Year award. The other nominees were Whisper, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury BournVita and JSW Paints.

Young Turks Start-up of The Year | Founded by Naga Bharath Daka and Pawan Kumar Chandana, Skyroot Aerospace won the Young Turks Start-up of The Year award. The other nominees in the category were Zetwerk, Mensa Brand Technologies, BluSmart Mobility, and Phool.

The Disruptors | IdeaForge was honoured with the Disruptors Award. The company is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian uncrewed aircraft systems (“UAS”) market, with a majority market share.

Social Impact Icon | Ela Bhatt, a social impact icon and a dedicated women’s rights activist, was posthumously honoured the Social Impact Icon. Bhatt founded the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), a trade union representing self-employed female textile workers in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India | NPCI-UPI's Dilip Asbe was awarded Outstanding Contribution to Brand India. The other nominees in the category were RRR's Naatu Naatu, filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, filmmaker Shaunak Sen, N Chandrasekharan of Tata Sons and fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Sports Leader of the Year | Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen was awarded the Sports Leader of the Year. The other nominees in the category were badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, hockey player Savita Punia and cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur.

Game Changer of the Year | BCCI was awarded the Game Changer of The Year. Jay Shah accepted the award along with women cricketers including Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami .

Entertainment Leader of The Year | Actress Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Entertainment Leader of The Year award. From playing the female lead, Isha, in Brahmastra Part One to essaying one of the most challenging roles in her career in Badrunissa, a victim of domestic violence in the film Darlings, Alia’s acting prowess has come to the fore time and again. The other nominees in the category were Kamal Hassan, Jr. NTR and Fahad Fazil.

Life Time Achievement Award | TVS Group's Venu Srinivasan was felicitated with The Life Time Achievement Award. Conferred with Padma Bhushan Award in 2020 and Padma Shri Award in 2010, TVS grew to become the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India under Venu Srinivasan with market share of 14.34%. (Image: Twitter)

Hall of Fame | Azim Premji was honoured with the Hall of Fame Award. The Former chairman of Wipro, Premji, is known for his generous donations. Ever since Azim Premji took control of Wipro, he diversified the company from producing vegetable oil to providing IT services, software solutions, and consulting services.

Outstanding Company of the Year | Infosys, India's second-largest IT vendor with more than 340,000 staff and $16.3 billion revenue in FY22 won the award for Outstanding Company of the Year. The other nominees in the category were Hindalco, Cipla, Titan , Apollo Hospitals and Mahindra Rise.

Outstanding Business Leader of The Year | Tata Steel's MD and CEO TV Narendran was awarded Outstanding Business Leader of The Year. The other nominees in the category were Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Group; Varun Berry, Vice Chairman and MD at Britannia Industries; Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys; Vellayan Subbiah, Managing Director at Tube Investments of India; and Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India.

Young Turk of The Year | OfBusiness, which operates the B2B product fulfillment platform —OfBusiness— and financing platform—Oxyzo was awarded the Young Turk of The Year. Asish Mohapatra spearheads overall operations with a keen interest across sales, risk and collections. In a span of 6 years, the company has built amongst the most scaled, profitable, leveraged and engaged B2B enterprises (valued at $5B+) in India. The other nominees were Ather Energy, Razorpay, Xpressbees and Porter. The founders were unable to attend the award ceremony. (Image: Forbes India)

In Memoriam | The business world has lost some of its most remarkable leaders in the past year, and their contributions to their respective fields will be remembered for years to come. In recognition of their outstanding achievements - Cyrus Mistry, Vikram Kirloskar, and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala - were honoured with the In Memoriam Award at the 18th edition of CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards ceremony held on May 11, 2023. Each of these individuals made significant contributions to the business world in their own unique way, and their legacies continue to inspire the next generation of leaders.