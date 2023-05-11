English
IBLA 2023: Infosys wins Outstanding Company of the Year Award – full list of winners here

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 8:29:07 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards ceremony recognised exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world. Here's is the full list of winners.

CNBCTV18
India's top business channel CNBC-TV18 hosted the 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA), an annual awards night. The 18th edition of the ceremony recognised exceptional leaders, high achievers, and true visionaries in the Indian corporate world.

CNBCTV18
The jury which comprised of leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India, Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India selected the winners after a rigorous selection process and deliberations. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group. Here’s a full list of winners.

CNBCTV18
