English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsbusiness NewsIBLA 2023 | From Azim Premji to Adar Poonawalla, India Inc spells country's growth trajectory

IBLA 2023 | From Azim Premji to Adar Poonawalla, India Inc spells country's growth trajectory

IBLA 2023 | From Azim Premji to Adar Poonawalla, India Inc spells country's growth trajectory
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:29:33 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), a highly anticipated event that recognises the best and brightest in the Indian corporate world. Hosted by CNBC-TV18, this annual awards ceremony is being held today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex. The IBLA is a celebration of exceptional leadership, outstanding achievements, and visionary thinking in the realm of business. This year's awards will honor individuals who have contributed to equitable economic growth, created sustainable and socially conscious enterprises, and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields. With the excitement building up for the event, here are some highlights from the pre-event buzz.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4
Show More
Show More

Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro Limited, stated that AI is receiving significant investments and its potential applications should not be underestimated. He believes that AI will lead future disruptions, but it is uncertain if India will emerge as a leader in the AI race. This was shared in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the IBLA awards.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4
Show More
Show More

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, at the IBLA event. The successful leader of SII, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers globally, stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that his current focus is on Serum Institute and Poonawalla Fincorp, which are both performing well. Poonawalla also emphasised his belief in taking it easy and preserving what he has built when asked about his approach to business and success.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X