IBLA 2023 | From Azim Premji to Adar Poonawalla, India Inc spells country's growth trajectory

SUMMARY The stage is set for the 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), a highly anticipated event that recognises the best and brightest in the Indian corporate world. Hosted by CNBC-TV18, this annual awards ceremony is being held today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex. The IBLA is a celebration of exceptional leadership, outstanding achievements, and visionary thinking in the realm of business. This year's awards will honor individuals who have contributed to equitable economic growth, created sustainable and socially conscious enterprises, and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields. With the excitement building up for the event, here are some highlights from the pre-event buzz.

Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro Limited, stated that AI is receiving significant investments and its potential applications should not be underestimated. He believes that AI will lead future disruptions, but it is uncertain if India will emerge as a leader in the AI race. This was shared in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the IBLA awards.

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, at the IBLA event. The successful leader of SII, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers globally, stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that his current focus is on Serum Institute and Poonawalla Fincorp, which are both performing well. Poonawalla also emphasised his belief in taking it easy and preserving what he has built when asked about his approach to business and success.