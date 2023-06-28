HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: A look at how numbers stack up for the merged entity

SUMMARY Post-Merger, GNPA ratio is estimated to be 1.16 percent (up from 1.12 percent), and NNPA ratio is projected to be 0.37 percent (up from 0.27 percent).

1 / 15

Merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd is likely to get effective next month. The management highlighted tentative dates for the same on Tuesday and also when the merged entity is likely to start trading.

2 / 15

On the lending side | After excluding intra-company lending, advances are expected to reach Rs 22.2 lakh crore, representing a 38.85% increase from FY23 loan book of HDFC Bank.