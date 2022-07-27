HCL Tech’s Roshni Nadar to Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, here are the top 10 richest women in India



1 / 10 10. Renu Munjal | The Managing Director of Hero FinCorp and the former Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp, Renu Munjal ranks tenth on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Wife of the late Raman Munjal, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 6,620 crore, according to the study. (Image: BML Munjal University)



2 / 10 9. Vandana Lal | One of the new entrants in the top 10 list, Vandana Lal, the Executive Director of Dr Lal PathLabs ranks ninth on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Lal, who is also the head of Dr Lal PathLabs’ Research and Development department is estimated to have wealth of Rs 6,810 crore.



3 / 10 8. Neha Narkhede | Neha Narkhede of Confluent, a full-scale data streaming platform that enables users to access, store, and manage data, ranks eighth on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. She is the richest among the new entrants on the list. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 13,380 crore, according to the List. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 7. Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee | With a net worth of Rs 14,530 crore, Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, rank seventh on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. After reaching the age of 76, Anu stepped down from the Thermax board of directors in 2018. Meher, Anu’s daughter, was named Chairperson of Thermax in 2003 and has effectively led the company since. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 10 6. Leena Gandhi Tewari | One of the most charitable women on the list, Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, ranks sixth on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Her net worth, according to the List, is Rs 24,280 crore. Leena has donated Rs 24 crore, primarily to the cause of healthcare, according to Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.



6 / 10 5. Radha Vembu | Radha Vembu, sister of Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, ranks fifth on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Her wealth is estimated to be Rs 26,260 crore. She currently leads the company as the Product Manager of Zoho Mail with a team of 250 people and processes 45 plus products. (Image: Forbes India)



7 / 10 4. Nilima Motaparti | Ranked fourth in the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021, Nilima Motaparti is estimated to have wealth of Rs 28,180 crore. For the past five years, she has overseen all elements of Divi’s Laboratories’ Material Sourcing and Procurement, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations. (Image: DivisLab)



8 / 10 3. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw | The Founder and CEO of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is ranked third on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Her wealth is estimated to be Rs 29,030 crore, according to the List. Biocon’s expansion has always been guided by Mazumdar-Shaw’s vision of “affordable innovation.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



9 / 10 2. Falguni Nayar and Family | Founder and CEO of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar ranks second on the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. India’s richest self-made woman and the world’s tenth richest self-made woman, Nayar has a net worth of Rs 57,520 crore.