HCL Tech’s Roshni Nadar to Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, here are the top 10 richest woman in India

Kotak Private Banking in collaboration with Hurun Report on Wednesday released the third annual list of India’s wealthiest women entrepreneurs and professional managers. According to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021, the cut-off for the list of top 10 wealthiest Indian women is at Rs 6,620 crore; up 22 percent compared to last year. The top 10 list, which includes data up to the end of December 2021, also saw two new entrants. Here’s a countdown to the top 10 wealthiest women featured in the list.