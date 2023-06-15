Goldman Sachs' biggest office outside New York is in Bengaluru: A look at grand offices of other MNCs in India

SUMMARY Over the years, several multinationals have set up some of their largest corporate campuses in India.

Goldman Sachs has picked Bengaluru for its largest office outside its base in New York. The investment banking giant has three 10 storeyed cube-like glass buildings in the eastern part of India’s IT hub, Bloomberg reported. The buildings house about 8,000 workers. Experts believe such a significant presence of one of the largest global corporations in India is a testament to the rise of the country. (Image: Goldman Sachs)

Over the years, several multinationals have set up some of their largest corporate campuses in India. Here’s a look at the grandest offices of other MNCs in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Amazon office in Hyderabad | Amazon’s largest office in the world is located in the city of Hyderabad. The campus spans across 9.7 acres of land, and it features countless workstations, focus rooms, entertainment areas, lush green lawns and even the top-notch cafeterias. The complex is designed to foster creativity and increase productivity amongst the employees. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Google office in Hyderabad | Google’s Hyderabad campus is the largest office of the company in India. This facility has a capacity to accommodate 6500 employees and it offers meeting spaces and focus areas in addition to spacious open floors. There are several recreational lounges, including a gaming lounge where employees can relax by playing Xbox, foosball, or table tennis. (Image: Google Careers)

Microsoft office in Noida | Microsoft’s office in Noida is inspired by the Taj Mahal and it features Mughal architectural elements like jaali work, arches and domes. The office is spread across in an area of 31,000 square feet and it consists of a cafeteria and a gaming room. (Image: Microsoft)

Adobe office in Noida | Adobe’s office in Noida is world class sustainable workspace for around 2000 employees. The campus is one of the greenest office places in India which is designed with the theme of ecological preservation and an aim of maximum energy saving. The complex spread across seven acres features vibrant hues, breath-taking geometric patterns, structural facades and green spaces that promote a youthful atmosphere and foster creativity. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)