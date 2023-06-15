Goldman Sachs' biggest office outside New York is in Bengaluru: A look at grand offices of other MNCs in India

SUMMARY
Over the years, several multinationals have set up some of their largest corporate campuses in India.
Goldman Sachs has picked Bengaluru for its largest office outside its base in New York. The investment banking giant has three 10 storeyed cube-like glass buildings in the eastern part of India’s IT hub, Bloomberg reported. The buildings house about 8,000 workers. Experts believe such a significant presence of one of the largest global corporations in India is a testament to the rise of the country. (Image: Goldman Sachs)
