Goldman Sachs' biggest office outside New York is in Bengaluru: A look at grand offices of other MNCs in India

SUMMARY Over the years, several multinationals have set up some of their largest corporate campuses in India.

1 / 6

Goldman Sachs has picked Bengaluru for its largest office outside its base in New York. The investment banking giant has three 10 storeyed cube-like glass buildings in the eastern part of India’s IT hub, Bloomberg reported. The buildings house about 8,000 workers. Experts believe such a significant presence of one of the largest global corporations in India is a testament to the rise of the country. (Image: Goldman Sachs)

2 / 6

Over the years, several multinationals have set up some of their largest corporate campuses in India. Here’s a look at the grandest offices of other MNCs in India. (Image: Shutterstock)